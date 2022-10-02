ENG
Liberation of Lyman is great success, but not turning point - head of German Ministry of Defense Lambrecht

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht called the capture of Lyman a huge success for Ukraine, but the turning point in the war has not yet been reached.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to EP.

"This is a great success, but it is not a turning point. And that is why it is so important to train the Ukrainian military - in particular for the future. Unfortunately, we have to reckon with the fact that this war will last weeks and months," the minister said.

