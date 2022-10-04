Hungary plans to abandon Russian gas by 2050, - minister said

Hungary plans to stop importing Russian gas by 2050 through large-scale electrification in the country.

This was stated by the Minister of Technology and Industry of Hungary László Palkovych, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

It is noted that Hungary, the most dependent EU member state on Russian energy carriers, receives 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year under a long-term agreement with Russia.

According to Palkovic, the country will revise its energy strategy in the first quarter of 2023, aiming to limit dependence on gas and increase electricity production using nuclear and solar power plants.

The overhaul of Hungary's energy system will cost approximately 24 billion euros, 16 billion of which will come from EU funding.

As a first step, Hungary intends to reduce the share of Russian gas in total consumption to 26% by 2030 from 35% last year, a decrease of about 2.4 billion cubic meters.

"The level of Russian gas, other things being equal, may drop to zero by 2050," said Palkovich.