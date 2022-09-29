Hungary is against new EU sanctions if they limit supply of Russian energy resources

Budapest will not support the new EU sanctions package against Russia if it includes sanctions in the energy sector.

This was stated by the chief of staff of the Prime Minister of Hungary Hergeli Gulyash, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"Hungary has already done enough to preserve European unity, but if the new package of EU sanctions includes energy sanctions, we cannot and will not support them," said the head of Viktor Orbán's office.

Gulyash said that Budapest is waiting for a final list of proposed sanctions, which can be discussed objectively, and emphasized that "Hungary cannot support energy sanctions" against Russia.

It will be recalled that on September 26, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban called the European Union an "energy dwarf" compared to "energy giant Russia" and stated that it was sanctions against the Kremlin that turned a "local war in Ukraine" into a global one.

On September 28, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the High Representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, presented the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which, as stated, "creates a legal basis for a price ceiling for Russian oil."

