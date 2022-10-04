Vereshchuk to G7 ambassadors: Ukraine needs more international assistance

Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk discussed with G7 ambassadors Russia’s change of war strategy.

It was reported by her in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I held a working meeting with G7 ambassadors. Russians are changing their strategy. They are intensifying the humanitarian war. That is, they are increasing pressure on civilian infrastructure and civilians. An effective humanitarian response is crucial here. For this, we need massive international assistance. It exists, but it needs to be increased. Because humanitarian response is an important component of the nation's resilience in the war," said Vereshchuk.

