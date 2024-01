This morning, during an air alert, the enemy struck the territory of Khmelnytsky region.

Serhii Hamalii, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The sounds of explosions were heard. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Details later!" - noted the head of the region.

