NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that NATO should review the procedure for using its pressure in order to prevent the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"What NATO should do is to make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons. We need preventive strikes so that they know what awaits them if they use nuclear weapons. It is not the other way around - to wait for Russia's nuclear strikes to then say: "Ah, you do this, then get the answer," the head of state emphasized during a speech at Australia's Lowy Institute.

According to Zelensky, NATO "must reconsider the procedure for using its pressure."

Read more: Zelensky and Stoltenberg discussed further steps on Ukraine’s path to NATO