Council dismissed Shevchenko, head of National Bank

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko has officially left his post. His resignation was approved by the parliament.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the People's Deputy of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

263 deputies voted for the resolution.

Shevchenko himself, who was accused by the SAP and NAСB of having committed a crime during his leadership at Ukrgasbank, was absent from the meeting. Earlier, he submitted his resignation due to health issues.

"By factions: "Servant of the people" - 192, "European solidarity" - 0, "Fatherland" - 0, "Platform for life and peace" - 16, "For the future" - 7, "Voice" - 10, "Trust" - 16, "Restoration of Ukraine" - 13, non-factional ones - 9. Mr. Shevchenko himself was not present, therefore the dismissal took place in "turbo mode", only the speeches of the deputies", Zhelezniak added.

According to him, people's deputies Fedir Venislavsky ("Servant of the People"), Danylo Hetmantsev (head of the specialized financial committee), Nina Yuzhanina ("European Solidarity"), and Mykola Skoryk ("Opposition Platform for Life and Peace") spoke.

"In general, they thanked me for my work and the fact that I was able to maintain the banking system during the war... I also spoke and emphasized that every time the dismissal of the head of the NBU was accompanied by drama in our country. This time the drama unfolds on this issue outside the parliament," said the People's Deputy.

The interlocutor from the "Servant of the People" faction added that "there is a suspicion and there is a real case, so it was impossible to keep him in office."

