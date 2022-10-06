Hysteria in Russia after Zelensky’s words about NATO’s preventive strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO to respond to Russia’s nuclear threats by increasing pressure. Russia took this statement as a call for a nuclear strike on Russia.

When asked what NATO should do to deter Russia from using nuclear weapons, Zelensky said the following: "We already see that these people are capable of such terrible steps. What should NATO do? To make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons. But what is important - I once again appeal to the international community, as it was before February 24. Preemptive strikes so that they know what will happen to them if they use it. And not vice versa - to wait for nuclear strikes by Russia, and then say: "Oh yeah? Well, watch this". To reconsider the use of its pressure - this is what NATO should do, to reconsider the order of application".

After this statement, representatives of the Russian Federation began to say that Zelensky wants to unleash a nuclear war.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the West was inciting a nuclear war and could destroy the planet with Zelensky's hands, and Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Zelensky's words a call "to start a world war with unpredictable terrible consequences."

Presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov explained that Zelensky meant preventive sanctions that should have been applied before the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24:

"The President was talking about the period before February 24. Then it was necessary to take preventive measures to deter Russia from unleashing an invasion. Let me remind you that the only measures that were discussed then were preemptive sanctions. Only the terrorist state Russia allows itself to blackmail the world with explosions at ZNPP and hint in every possible way at the use of nuclear weapons. You will never hear such calls from Ukraine".

