Russia is trying to "force Europeans into energy poverty," - Zelensky

The whole of Europe is placed in the conditions of a severe price crisis, when, due to the manipulation of the energy market, Russia achieves unprecedented pressure on the standard of living of the absolute majority of Europeans.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his speech during the meeting of the European Council, Censor.NET reports.

"Never before has our continent been faced with such a threat - the threat of destruction of underwater pipelines, cables, tunnels. But now we can expect this from Russia. At the same time, we must strengthen our cooperation to help each other provide all Europeans with adequate energy guarantees. Russia does not have to succeed in their effort to force Europeans into energy poverty or at all into a complete lack of energy. The key challenge in this case is precisely in Ukraine," the head of state explained.

Zelensky noted that it is necessary to strengthen cooperation in order to help each other provide all Europeans with adequate energy guarantees.

"The first is the physical protection of energy facilities from Russian strikes. We need enough air defense systems to prevent Russia from leaving people without heat and electricity in the winter.

The second is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We must finally force Russia to immediately comply with the demands of the IAEA, and all normal people of the world, and demilitarize the station. And this is not only about Russian military equipment, but also about the removal of all militants from the station. Right now there are 500 Russian terrorists at the Zaporizhzhia station. And they have no place there!

This is absolutely necessary for radiation safety. This is absolutely necessary for Ukraine to have the required amount of electricity for export. For export, which is fundamentally important for our neighbors in the EU this winter.

The third is reconstruction. Rapid restoration of the objects that Russia destroyed during hostilities," the president added.