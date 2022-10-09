Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 62,500 people, 266 planes, 235 helicopters, 2,486 tanks, 1,477 artillery systems, 5,133 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 9, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 62,500.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 09/10 are approximately:
- personnel - about 62,500 (+440) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 2486 (+14) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 5133 (+22) units,
- artillery systems - 1477 (+18) units,
- MLRS - 348 (+3) units,
- air defense equipment - 180 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 266 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 235 (+1) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1086 (+7),
- cruise missiles - 247 (+1),
- ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3890 (+15) units,
- special equipment - 136 (+0).
