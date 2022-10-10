Zelensky about morning shelling of Ukraine by occupiers: Russians are trying to kill people who go to work. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the missile attacks on Ukraine by the Russian invaders.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The 229th day of a full-scale war. 229 days they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. In general. To destroy our people who sleep at home in Zaporizhzhia. To kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv.

The air alarm does not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let's hold on and be strong," the message reads.

Read more: Russians massively shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded