Explosions are heard in Kharkiv (updated)

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Також інформацію підтвердив голова ОВА Олег Синєгубов.The information was also confirmed by Oleh Synehubov, the head of RMA.

"Preliminarily, there were three flights to Kharkiv. The energy infrastructure object was hit. In some areas of the city, the electricity went out, there is no water supply. Oblenerho specialists, our utility workers are doing everything possible to restore the normal life of Kharkiv," Mayor Igor Terekhov added later.

Read more: Ruscists hit energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region, - Kozytsky