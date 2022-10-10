ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8392 visitors online
News War
9 918 15

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv (updated)

ракета

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Також інформацію підтвердив голова ОВА Олег Синєгубов.The information was also confirmed by Oleh Synehubov, the head of RMA.

"Preliminarily, there were three flights to Kharkiv. The energy infrastructure object was hit. In some areas of the city, the electricity went out, there is no water supply. Oblenerho specialists, our utility workers are doing everything possible to restore the normal life of Kharkiv," Mayor Igor Terekhov added later.

Read more: Ruscists hit energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region, - Kozytsky

Author: 

Kharkiv (1245)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 