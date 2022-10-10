Ruscists hit energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region, - Kozytsky

Strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region were recorded.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytsky, Censor.NET informs.

"Official: strikes on energy infrastructure facilities of Lviv region have been recorded. More information later. Residents of the Lviv region, stay in shelters, there is a threat of new missile strikes. Do not spread any photos, videos, and assumptions, do not help the enemy.

