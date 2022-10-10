As of 11:00 a.m., 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and Kyiv were damaged, - Shmyhal

Today, Russian terrorists are massively shelling Ukrainian cities. Civilian and critical infrastructure is under attack.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"One of the first targets was a playground, museums, and educational institutions. Unfortunately, people died. As of 11:00 a.m., 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and the city of Kyiv were damaged. Part of the regions are now without electricity. It is necessary to be prepared for temporary interruptions with electricity, water supply, and communication," Shmyhal noted.

The main goal of these war criminals is to sow panic, frighten, and leave Ukrainians without light and heat. All services work on the ground, we promptly restore our infrastructure. We will do everything to restore all objects as soon as possible.

"Thank you to our rescuers and medics, who are currently saving people's lives in the epicenters of shelling. Thank you to our energy workers, who are restoring power to cities under shelling. Let's stay in line! Our defenders and air defense system managed to shoot down more than 40 missiles out of 70. We knew who we were dealing with and that is why it was so important to ensure our victory. Stay in shelters. Glory to Ukraine!" - adds the Prime Minister.

