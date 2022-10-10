Russians fired 6 missiles at Khmelnytsky. 3 rockets were shot down by air defense. There are no victims

Russian occupying forces hit 6 missiles on the territory of Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense shot down three missiles. Three rockets hit a critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi.

As Censor.NET informs, Serhii Hamalii, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, announced this on Telegram.

"The enemy launched 6 rockets on the territory of our region. 3 rockets were shot down by air defense forces (over Volochyska, Starousytska, and Polonska communities). Three missiles hit the critical infrastructure facility of Khmelnytsky.

As a result, there was no electricity or water supply in the city. Thanks to the prompt response of our services, electricity has already been partially restored. We plan that by the end of the day we will be able to fully restore the normal mode of operation of all networks," the message says.

It is noted that there are no injured or dead persons in the region as a result of rocket attacks.

