In Ivano-Frankivsk region, 4 Russian missiles hit Burshtynsk TPP. 1 missile was shot down by air defense, - RMA

Today, October 10, the Russian occupying forces launched rocket attacks on the Burshtynsk TPP. There are no victims among the workers.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk.

"It was recorded that 4 rockets hit the open switchgear of the Burshtynsk TPP. There is currently a fire at the site. No employee of the station was injured. Emergency services are working at the site," the message says.

It is noted that the voltage in the power grid of the region has dropped sharply. Oblenergo regulates the energy supply. However, the consumers of the Ivano-Frankivsk region are fully provided with electricity.

Also, residents are asked to limit electricity consumption from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Onyshchuk added that 1 enemy missile was destroyed by air defense forces.

"There is a high probability of repeated missile strikes, so do not ignore the air warning signals," - emphasized the head of the RMA.

