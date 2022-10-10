Zelensky and Biden discussed air defense supplies for Ukraine

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Joe Biden held a telephone conversation against the backdrop of a massive Russian missile attack on the territory of our country.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of President.

"A productive conversation with the President of the United States. Air defense is now the No. 1 priority in our defense cooperation. Also need leadership for a tough G7 position and support for our UNGA resolution," Zelensky wrote.

