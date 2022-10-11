Biden promised to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems

US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, promised to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems.

This is stated in the statement of the White House,Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

It is noted that during the conversation, Biden expressed his condemnation of the missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine, including Kyiv, and expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed and injured as a result of these senseless attacks.

"President Biden promised to continue providing Ukraine with the support it needs to protect it, including advanced air defense systems," the statement said.

The US president also emphasized his continued engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing sanctions on Russia, hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and provide security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Zelensky and Biden discussed air defense supplies for Ukraine