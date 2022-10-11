ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11634 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
23 800 133

Biden promised to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems

байден

US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, promised to provide Ukraine with advanced air defense systems.

This is stated in the statement of the White House,Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

It is noted that during the conversation, Biden expressed his condemnation of the missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine, including Kyiv, and expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed and injured as a result of these senseless attacks.

"President Biden promised to continue providing Ukraine with the support it needs to protect it, including advanced air defense systems," the statement said.

The US president also emphasized his continued engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing sanctions on Russia, hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and provide security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Zelensky and Biden discussed air defense supplies for Ukraine

Author: 

Biden (672) Anti-aircraft warfare (1459)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 