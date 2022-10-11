Russian Foreign Minister Serhiy Lavrov believes that President Volodymyr Zelensky may change his mind and start negotiations with Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"I do not rule out that he (Zelensky. - Ed.) forbade himself, so later he will forget about it, seeing in what mood he will get up in the morning and what he will do. Or he will be ordered from Washington or from London, he will say "yes" and will figure out how to explain it all so as not to lose face. He is an artist after all," said the head of the foreign ministry of the occupying country.

It will be recalled that earlier Zelensky approved the decision of the National Security Council on the "impossibility of conducting negotiations" with Putin.

