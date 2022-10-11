Ladyzhyn TPP was repeatedly shelled, 6 people were injured

The Ladyzhyn TPP was again attacked by the Russian troops.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, the Ladyzhyn TPP was hit again by Russian terrorist forces. This happened at the moment when rescuers were working on the spot. There are victims. According to preliminary information, there are 6 people. The victims were quickly provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital. Among the injured workers there is no enterprise," the message says.

As a result of the shelling, the energy equipment of the enterprise was again damaged. When the security situation allows, the employees of the thermal power plant will start the restoration work.

The head of Vinnytsia RMA Serhii Borzov also confirmed this information.

"During the rocket attack, the enemy hit two critical infrastructure facilities in Ladyzhyn and Vinnytsia district. 3 people were injured.

Rescuers are working on the spot," he said.

See more: On October 11, 7 ships with 177 500 tons of agricultural products for countries of Africa, Asia and Europe left ports of "Odesa", "Pivdenny" and "Chornomorsk", - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS