International Criminal Court will investigate Russian missile attack, - CNN

The International Criminal Court (ICC) intends to conduct an investigation into the mass missile attack that was carried out by Russia on the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by CNN, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"International law will ensure the punishment of the guilty and all those who, with the help of weapons and missiles, are able to frighten the most vulnerable," said Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

According to him, the law may not be as strong as many would like, but it is not as weak as many think.

"The employees of my office were in the bunkers last night, along with many other civilians. Ukrainian children, women and men. This is an issue that touches on issues of morality, issues of rights and issues of empathy and humanity. We have to be there to get to the truth," - Khan emphasized.

