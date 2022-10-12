10 541 42
4 more HIMARS systems arrived in Ukraine - Reznikov
Four more HIMARS surface-to-air missiles arrived in Ukraine as part of military assistance from the United States.
This was stated by Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"4 additional HIMARS from our American partners have arrived!" the minister wrote
Reznikov thanked US President Joseph Biden, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and the American people.
"HIMARS time: a good time for Ukrainians and a bad time for the occupiers. Excellent news on the eve of "Ramstein 6", where I am going tomorrow. There will be more," the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password