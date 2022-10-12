4 more HIMARS systems arrived in Ukraine - Reznikov

Four more HIMARS surface-to-air missiles arrived in Ukraine as part of military assistance from the United States.

This was stated by Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"4 additional HIMARS from our American partners have arrived!" the minister wrote

Reznikov thanked US President Joseph Biden, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and the American people.

"HIMARS time: a good time for Ukrainians and a bad time for the occupiers. Excellent news on the eve of "Ramstein 6", where I am going tomorrow. There will be more," the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Read more: US wants to speed up deliveries of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, - White House