Estonia approved new package of military aid to Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced that the government approved a new military aid package for the Ukrainian military

As Censor.NET informs, she wrote about it on Twitter.

According to her, Estonia sends winter military uniforms, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine.

"We will deliver them quickly. Let's all speed up our aid so that Ukrainians can liberate their territories. This is the way to peace," Kaya Kallas wrote.