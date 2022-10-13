NATO already perceives Ukraine as eastern shield for whole of Europe, - Reznikov

Mass shelling by Russia brought the world’s support for Ukraine to a new level.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ministers tell me - you have no idea what level of support we have for Ukraine now, it just goes "over the top" again, everyone tells us - you're going to Ramstein, - support Ukraine - that is, people demand it from them," he said.

Reznikov noted that the Russian aggressor is also a kind of "sponsor" of international solidarity with Ukraine - as soon as the emotional wave in Western countries regarding the events in Ukraine begins to calm down, the Russians "throw" some new atrocity.

This was the case after the terrible events in Buch and Izyum, and this was the case after the massive missile attack on the whole of Ukraine when 120 "Calibres", "Iskanders", "Shaheds" and everything else were fired in two days. According to the minister, these strikes brought the world's support for Ukraine to a new level.

"Yesterday, I heard speeches and in each speech - Oleksiyya, pass it on to the Ukrainians, we are proud of you, you inspire us, we are impressed, we thank you. And every time basic things are heard. The first is that you are waging a war not only for yourself but also for us and for the entire democratic world - and this is not pathos, these are the words of each of the ministers. The second thesis is that we assure you that we will be with you until the end, no matter how long it takes, in the short, medium, and long term," Reznikov said.

He said that during these meetings, the supply of necessary weapons systems to Ukraine was discussed, as well as the development of the industrial production of weapons, ammunition, and new systems that Ukraine needs.

"That is, they think six, eight, twelve months ahead - regardless of when this war ends with our victory, they understand that it will be necessary to strengthen the defense of Ukraine. They already understand my argument that Ukraine is an eastern shield for the whole of Europe," the Ukrainian minister said.

