PACE recognized Russia as country with terrorist regime

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution calling the Russian Federation a terrorist regime.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

On October 13, at the autumn session of the PACE, a document entitled "Further Escalation of the Russian Federation's Aggression Against Ukraine" was presented. In particular, it states that Russia's aggression against Ukraine "must be unequivocally condemned as a crime in itself, as a violation of international law and as a major threat to international peace and security.

Also, an amendment was made to the resolution, which proposed to "declare the Russian Federation a terrorist regime." During the voting, 79 deputies supported it, two were against and one abstained. An amendment was also included in the resolution calling for air defense systems to be provided to Ukraine.

The resolution itself was adopted unanimously. 99 members of the deputies present in the hall voted for it, one abstained.

PACE became the first international organization to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.