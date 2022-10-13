ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4935 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 676 23

Ukraine and France signed agreement on supply of weapons, - Reznikov

резніков

Ukraine signed an agreement with France on military assistance. We are talking about French grants in the security sector.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET informs.

"The agreement allows the supply of weapons from France to Ukraine in accordance with the initiative of Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron. We thank France for supporting the Ukrainian army," Reznikov noted.

The head of the Ministry of Defense, Sebastian Lecornu, reported on Twitter that the agreement provides for the creation of a special fund with a budget of 100 million euros to support Ukraine.

"This is a new aspect of France's long-term military support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," Lecornu said.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers shot down Russian "Calibre" with help of "Igla" MANPADS. VIDEO

Author: 

weapons (2842) Ukraine (5789) France (580) Reznikov (340)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 