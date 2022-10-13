Ukraine and France signed agreement on supply of weapons, - Reznikov

Ukraine signed an agreement with France on military assistance. We are talking about French grants in the security sector.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET informs.

"The agreement allows the supply of weapons from France to Ukraine in accordance with the initiative of Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron. We thank France for supporting the Ukrainian army," Reznikov noted.

The head of the Ministry of Defense, Sebastian Lecornu, reported on Twitter that the agreement provides for the creation of a special fund with a budget of 100 million euros to support Ukraine.

"This is a new aspect of France's long-term military support to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," Lecornu said.

