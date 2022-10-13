Ukraine will receive four HAWK launchers from Spain

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Spain would provide Ukraine with four HAWK launchers to strengthen its air defense.

"Ukraine is making good progress by pushing back invading Russian forces in the east and south. NATO allies are supplying modern systems, including artillery, air defenses and armored vehicles," Stoltenberg said.

"And I welcome Spain's announcement today that they will transfer four HAWK launchers to bolster Ukraine's air defense."

This is in addition to what other allies have delivered over the last few days. I thank all the Allies for their significant contributions. I persist in encouraging them to continue to reinforce this," the NATO Secretary General added.

