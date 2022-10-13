Russia may damage Ukrainian GTS and prepare sabotage against Turkish Stream, - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine systematically warns its partners about Russia’s terrorist plans regarding the energy infrastructure.

This is stated in the comment of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It is noted that Russia's attempts to persuade European governments to make concessions, in particular to lift sanctions, with the help of energy blackmail have been defeated. Demands to pay for gas in rubles, stopping gas deliveries for allegedly "technical" reasons and other methods were unsuccessful. Europe, on the other hand, demonstrated its strength and began to actively diversify and refuse the blackmailer's energy resources.

Therefore, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to switch from blackmail to terrorism - physical damage to the energy infrastructure. His goal is to destroy supply routes and deliver an ultimatum: launch Nord Stream-2 because you have no other choice. Public hints to this effect have already been heard from Russian officials.

The Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine was constantly monitoring Russian actions that showed signs of preparation for the implementation of this strategy and informed its partners about them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly warned about Russia's preparations for possible damage to the Ukrainian gas transport infrastructure, in particular under the pretext of provocations on the territory of the Russian Federation to force Germany to launch Nord Stream-2. Ukraine also has information about possible similar Russian plans for Turkish Stream.

Part of this Kremlin strategy is the intrusive accusations against Ukraine and other countries of allegedly planning or carrying out any actions against the energy infrastructure.

"Ukraine categorically rejects such accusations and calls on partners not to succumb to manipulation and Russia's attempts to accuse others of its own terrorist actions. This is an informational cover-up of Russia's own malicious plans. In this context, we consider the false statements about the alleged detention of saboteurs who were planning to harm "as part of this Russian disinformation strategy," the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

The Ukrainian side insists that the only way the partners can prevent Russian energy terrorism is to take a tough stance now and publicly declare that there will be no launch of Nord Stream 2 or lifting of sanctions against Russia under any circumstances.

The Foreign Ministry urges partners not to hesitate to send a clear signal to Moscow that will force it to abandon its terrorist plans.

"By remaining united and firm, we will force Russian energy terrorism to fail just as its energy blackmail has failed," the statement said.