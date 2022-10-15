ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14947 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
5 826 8
explosion (1127) war (19644) Melitopol (211) Fedorov Ivan (179)

4 powerful explosions followed by detonation thundered near airfield in Melitopol, - Fedorov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

мелітополь

The previous evening, 4 powerful explosions rang out near the airfield in Melitopol.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The roasting of Russians in Melitopol continues. Last night there was a lot of noise in the area of the airfield: 4 powerful explosions followed by detonation. According to preliminary data, the enemy military base, which the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to restore, once again suffered losses. After a series of explosions, the Russian military removed the liquidated equipment from there. May he not rest in peace, just like the Ruscists themselves," Fedorov noted.

Read more: Invaders plan to take Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Crimea and Russia, - Fedorov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 