4 powerful explosions followed by detonation thundered near airfield in Melitopol, - Fedorov
The previous evening, 4 powerful explosions rang out near the airfield in Melitopol.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"The roasting of Russians in Melitopol continues. Last night there was a lot of noise in the area of the airfield: 4 powerful explosions followed by detonation. According to preliminary data, the enemy military base, which the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to restore, once again suffered losses. After a series of explosions, the Russian military removed the liquidated equipment from there. May he not rest in peace, just like the Ruscists themselves," Fedorov noted.
