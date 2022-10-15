4 powerful explosions followed by detonation thundered near airfield in Melitopol, - Fedorov

The previous evening, 4 powerful explosions rang out near the airfield in Melitopol.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The roasting of Russians in Melitopol continues. Last night there was a lot of noise in the area of the airfield: 4 powerful explosions followed by detonation. According to preliminary data, the enemy military base, which the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to restore, once again suffered losses. After a series of explosions, the Russian military removed the liquidated equipment from there. May he not rest in peace, just like the Ruscists themselves," Fedorov noted.

