Powerful explosions are heard in occupied Berdiansk

On October 16, residents of occupied Berdiansk reported loud explosions near the city. Powerful explosions are heard on the outskirts of the city

"According to preliminary information, the explosions were blown on the territory of the Berdiansk district - the villages of Andrivka and Osypenko," the message reads.

According to local Telegram channels, the explosions most likely took place on the territory of former farms. The occupiers use industrial complexes to store military equipment.

