At least 16 explosions rang out over Belgorod. VIDEO
According to Russian mass media, at least 16 explosions were heard over Belgorod and anti-aircraft defenses were activated.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.
"The anti-aircraft defense system went off over Belgorod, at least 16 explosions were heard."
At that time, local Telegram channels reported that there was a hit in the Belgorod airport area.
The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported at least two victims.
