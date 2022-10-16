At least 16 explosions rang out over Belgorod. VIDEO

According to Russian mass media, at least 16 explosions were heard over Belgorod and anti-aircraft defenses were activated.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"The anti-aircraft defense system went off over Belgorod, at least 16 explosions were heard."

At that time, local Telegram channels reported that there was a hit in the Belgorod airport area.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported at least two victims.

Read more: In a military unit in Belgorod region, where Russians were mobilized, there was a shooting - officially 11 killed, 15 wounded

Your browser does not support HTML5-video