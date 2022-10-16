Defense Intelligence promises $100,000 for captured Girkin.

The Defense Intelligence of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine guarantees the payment of $100,000 for the transfer of Ihor Girkin (Strelkov) to Ukrainian captivity.

This was reported to the Defense Intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

"It is known that one of the most famous Russian terrorists has decided to renew his participation in the war against our state," the message reads.

The State Security Service recalled that the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office filed a number of cases against Girkin for terrorist activities, torture, murder, and violation of state sovereignty. And also that he has been declared an international wanted by the Netherlands in the case of the downing of the civilian Boeing 777 flight MH17.

Information about Ihor Girkin can be sent to the number +380 93 117 5809 - contact via Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal.

