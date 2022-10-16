ENG
NATO has de facto entered Ukrainian conflict, - Peskov

The Russian side asserts that NATO has allegedly de facto "entered into the Ukrainian conflict."

This was stated by the spokesman of the President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Peskov on the air of the TV channel "Russia 1", informs Censor.NET.

"NATO has de facto entered the Ukrainian conflict, but this does not affect the goals of the Russian Federation: its potential allows the continuation of the "special operation", it will be brought to an end," the Kremlin spokesman assures.

