Explosions are heard in the Khmelnytsky region.

Serhiy Gamalii, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Stay in shelters! We believe in air defense!" he said.

Other details are currently unknown, however, an air alert has been announced throughout Ukraine, except for Crimea.

