Large-scale NATO exercises begin in Lithuania

In Lithuania, the country’s largest international NATO military exercise "Iron Wolf 2022-II" (Gelezinis vilkas 2022-II) begins on Monday.

Military personnel from Lithuania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia will train for two weeks at the training ground in the Shvyanchen district.

In total, 3,500 military personnel and 700 units of combat equipment will take part in the exercises: tanks, IFVs, armored personnel carriers, artillery pieces, support and administrative vehicles.

The combat group of the advanced forces of NATO, led by Germany, will also take part in the exercises.

After the Russian attack on Ukraine, NATO decided to strengthen the defense on the eastern flank. Germany should send a brigade of 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers to Lithuania.

The German concept provides for the location of weapons, ammunition and command staff. They arrived in Rukla at the beginning of September. However, most of the soldiers are on standby in Germany.