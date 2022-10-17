EU allocated €500 million in military aid to Ukraine

The European Union has officially approved the allocation of another tranche of 500 million euros to Ukraine to increase the stability of the Armed Forces.

This was reported in the Council of the EU, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The mobilization of an additional 500 million euros by EU member states is further evidence that we remain unwavering in our support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the country against aggression. Russia's recent indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure are further evidence of Russia's total disrespect to human rights and international law. The EU will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is needed," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Thus, the total contribution of the EU within the framework of the European Peace Fund (EPF) for Ukraine is already 3.1 billion euros.

It is noted that the amount of assistance to be provided in the new package corresponds to the current priorities set by the Ukrainian government.

"With this in mind, the aid measures consist of 490 million euros for military equipment designed to deliver lethal force for defense purposes, as well as 10 million euros intended to cover the costs of the transfer of equipment and consumables such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits aid, fuel. In addition, the measures of the allocated aid will make it possible to ensure the maintenance and repair of military equipment that has already been transferred to Ukraine by the EU member states within the framework of the EPF," the EU Council said in a statement.