Occupiers launched missile attack on Vinnytsia, hitting critical infrastructure facility, - RMA

The occupiers launched a rocket attack on the territory of the Vinnytsia region.

Serhii Borzov, the head of Vinnytsia RMA, announced this in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Vinnytsia region is again under rocket fire. There is a hit on a critical infrastructure facility. There have been no casualties so far," he said.

More information is currently unknown.

