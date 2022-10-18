Ukrainian air defense destroys 85% of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, - Ihnat

85% of kamikaze drones that Russia produces in Ukraine are destroyed by air defense

This was stated by the spokesman of the command Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our air defense is getting better at destroying enemy drones. A few weeks have passed since the enemy started using Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. The first case of shooting down was in Kupiansk, where he was flying alone. Then they started using drones in pairs, then in groups, on in different directions, changing course to bypass our air defense systems... If calculated in percentage equivalent, more than 85% of "shaheds" are destroyed on the tracking route," said Ihnat.

According to the representative of the Air Force, now drones are launched mainly from the south - Crimea or the occupied Kherson region. However, there have already been two attacks from the territory of Belarus and the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

