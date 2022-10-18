War should end by summer, - Budanov

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that the war with the Russian Federation should end by next summer.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to ZN.ua.

"It should all be over by the end of spring. Everything should be over by the summer," Budanov noted, adding that Ukraine will first enter the borders of 1991.

After that, according to the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, serious political processes will begin - certain regions will be separated from Russia.

"Moscow will pay reparations to us, it's all waiting for them, it will lead to the displacement of a certain economic center of the Russian Federation to our territory... that is, there are a lot of steps," Budanov noted.

He also added that significant reconquests of our territories by Ukrainian soldiers should take place before winter.

"By the end of the year, we will make significant progress, these will be significant victories, you will see it soon," Budanov noted. "Well, I hope that it can be Kherson."