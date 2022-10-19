Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 66,280 people, 2,554 tanks, 1,637 artillery systems, 5,235 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 19, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 66,280.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 19/10 are approximately:
- personnel - about 66,280 (+430) people were liquidated,
- tanks ‒ 2554 (+6) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 5235 (+16) units,
- artillery systems - 1637 (+15) units,
- MRLS – 372 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 189 (+1) units,
- aircraft – 269 (+1) units,
- helicopters – 242 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1286 (+10),
- cruise missiles ‒ 323 (+5),
- ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3999 (+14) units,
- special equipment ‒ 146 (+2).
"The data is being verified," the message states.
