Russians are preparing to attack Kherson, - head of Mykolaiv RMA Kim

The Russian invaders are probably preparing to strike at the temporarily occupied Kherson.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET informs.

"They are sending a message that evacuate from Kherson, because the Armed Forces of Ukraine will fire at Kherson. Knowing Russian tactics and knowing that they are digging fortifications in the Chaplynka area under barrel artillery - just to hit Kherson, I have a feeling that the Russians are preparing to hit Kherson, unfortunately," said the head of the regional administration.

It will be recalled that earlier the state traitor Saldo announced the "free transfer" of the civilian population from the right bank of the Kherson region.

At the same time, the OC "South" announced that the occupiers in the Kherson region announced the removal of children from the region, counting on the fact that their parents would follow them. In this way, the Russians want to create a propaganda picture that Ukrainians are allegedly afraid of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Read more: Bodies of 8 civilians killed by Russians during occupation were found in Lyman. INFOGRAPHICS