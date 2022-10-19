Russian Ka-52 helicopter was shot down in Kherson region, - OC "South"

The occupiers’ helicopter was shot down in southern Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

"On October 19, around 10:30 a.m., in the Berislav district of the Kherson region, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "South" air command shot down the Ka-52 attack helicopter of the occupiers," the message reads.

