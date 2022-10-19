ENG
Russian Ka-52 helicopter was shot down in Kherson region, - OC "South"

вертоліт,ка52

The occupiers’ helicopter was shot down in southern Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

"On October 19, around 10:30 a.m., in the Berislav district of the Kherson region, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "South" air command shot down the Ka-52 attack helicopter of the occupiers," the message reads.

Russian Army (8890) losses (2009) helicopter_ (273) Khersonska region (2036)
