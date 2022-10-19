ENG
News War
Air defense shot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv, - Klitschko

Air defense forces shot down several missiles over Kyiv.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko, Censor.NET informs.

"Air defense shot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv. The air alert continues! Stay in shelters! Air defense continues to work," said the head of the city.

