ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10274 visitors online
News War
2 816 2

Air defense destroyed 12 enemy targets, - Air Command "Center"

ппо

As of 03:00 p.m. on October 19, 12 enemy targets were destroyed in the central regions of the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Command "Center".

"Today, October 19, as of 3:00 p.m., the forces, and means of air defense of the Air Command "Center" of the Air Force shot down 2 cruise missiles and 8 UAVs, another 2 cruise missiles were landed by the air defense forces of the GF (Ground Forces. - Ed.)," the message says.

Read more: Air defense shot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv, - Klitschko

Author: 

drone (1596) cruise missile (483) Anti-aircraft warfare (1472) rocket (1570)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 