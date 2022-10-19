Air defense destroyed 12 enemy targets, - Air Command "Center"

As of 03:00 p.m. on October 19, 12 enemy targets were destroyed in the central regions of the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Command "Center".

"Today, October 19, as of 3:00 p.m., the forces, and means of air defense of the Air Command "Center" of the Air Force shot down 2 cruise missiles and 8 UAVs, another 2 cruise missiles were landed by the air defense forces of the GF (Ground Forces. - Ed.)," the message says.

