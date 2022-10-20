Germany will continue to help Ukraine with weapons, - Scholz

Putin will not be able to achieve his goals in Ukraine and in Europe, the West will provide Ukraine with support, including military support.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this while speaking before the German Bundestag before the EU summit in Brussels

The head of the government noted that Putin's brutality in Ukraine, his use of energy and hunger as weapons, an incredible jump in inflation - all this became a test for Europe and the world, which had not been seen for a decade. Putin resorts to terror in Ukraine uses irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. He is trying to play on the weaknesses of the West, to split the world.

"He is wrong, we will not allow us to be divided... Our country stands together, Europe stands together, in solidarity with each other, and with Ukraine, our alliances around the world are strong. Putin will not achieve his goals," Scholz emphasized.

He noted that Putin's goals will not be realized - both thanks to the courage of Ukrainians and the help of her friends and partners.

The chancellor emphasized that Ukraine currently needs the most artillery and air defense equipment. He reminded that the first IRIS-T air defense system was handed over to Ukraine last week, ahead of schedule.

"The next three will be handed over as soon as possible," the head of government promised. He noted that all transferred weapons play an important role on the battlefield.

The head of the federal government also noted that Germany will become one of the European countries where up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained. According to him, "a full brigade - up to 5 thousand soldiers" will be trained in Germany by spring.

Scholz condemned the brutal rocket and wire attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine over the past two weeks.

"Deliberate attacks on civilians are a war crime, but this scorched-earth tactic will not help Putin win this war," the chancellor emphasized. He called it an act of Putin's desperation, akin to mobilization.

The politician emphasized that "Moscow's new escalation will not be left unanswered", it only strengthens the determination of the West. The pressure on the Kremlin was further increased by the latest rehabilitation package. And so it will continue as long as Russia continues its war.

"Ukraine will successfully defend itself, and we will help it as much as necessary," the German politician repeated. Putin hoped to divide Europeans, but achieved the opposite, he noted.

Scholz also emphasized the importance of helping Ukraine in reconstruction, which, he said, will be "the task of a generation." He recalled the expert conference scheduled for October 25 in Berlin, where the "international Marshall Plan for Ukraine" will be discussed.