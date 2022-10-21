Enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with rockets
Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy is attacking the regional center with missiles. Stay in shelters! Follow the safety rules," he wrote.
In addition, Starukh appealed to residents: "As a result of an enemy attack, fragments of rockets may remain on the territory of the city. Do not touch, do not come close, do not take pictures. These parts of ammunition are explosive."
