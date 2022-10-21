Israel will not supply weapons to Ukraine, because it takes into account its defense interests, - Israeli Prime Minister Lapid

Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid explained the refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine by the fact that his country should take into account its own defense interests.

He said this in an interview with NEWSru.co.il, Censor.NET reports.

"We sided with Ukraine. We were the first and, if I'm not mistaken, remain the only country that sent a field hospital to Ukraine, we sent and are sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, we offered and offer to provide civil alert systems. Of course, we voted in the UN and condemned, absolutely unequivocally condemned both the invasion itself and the massacre in Bucha," Lapid said .

In September, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur also brought a modern mobile hospital to Ukraine.

"But I am the Prime Minister of Israel, and it is my duty to take into account Israel's national and defense interests. In this connection, very serious issues have to be resolved. I don't believe in simple answers to complex questions at all. Neither the Americans nor the British, who supply arms to Ukraine, sent their Air Force to bomb Russian tank convoys. Everyone takes into account their defense interests, and I act exactly the same," Lapid added.

When asked why Israel cannot send, for example, Iron Dome systems to Ukraine, Lapid replied that "this is a certain crossing of borders."

"A transition that, for many reasons, seems wrong to me. I'm talking about a series of arguments that are important to our national security.

I won't go into details, but this policy seems correct to me. This does not cancel our obligations to support Ukraine and the principle of its territorial integrity," he said.

