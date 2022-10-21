Aviation and artillery of AFU hit 3 enemy’s strongholds, 10 areas of equipment concentration, positions of three SAM systems, control center and S-300 complex, - General Staff
AFU General Staff has released information on fire strikes of Ukrainian aviation and artillery on Russian occupants.
As informs Censor.NЕТ it was officialy repored in AFU's General Staff Facebook page.
The report states: "Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes during the day. Destruction of three strongholds and ten areas of weapons and military equipment concentration, as well as three positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed.
Rocket troops and artillery units struck a control point and an enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile system over the day."
