Russians launched missile strikes on Volyn and Rivne regions (updated)

On the morning of October 22, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the western regions of Ukraine. In particular, explosions rang out in Lutsk and Rivne. Cities are partially without light.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the correspondents of the publication "Suspilne".

Thus, according to eyewitnesses, several explosions rang out in Lutsk during a large-scale morning alarm.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Lutsk left the following message on Telegram: "Attention. Stay in shelters. Details later."

The network reports that a column of smoke is rising over the city.

"Arriving at energy facilities. There is no electricity in part of the city. Stock up on water. Rescuers are working on the spot. Details later," Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk later wrote on his page.

There are also reports of thick smoke in Rivne.

Local telegram channels report damage to an infrastructure object in Volyn - in the city of Kovel.