Moscow believes that the accusations against Ukraine regarding the "dirty bomb" made public by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu have grounds.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov.

"We have specific information about those institutions in Ukraine, those scientific institutes that have the technology to create this dirty bomb. We have information that we checked through the appropriate channels that this is not an empty suspicion that here there are serious reasons to believe that such things can be planned," said the minister of the occupying country.

We will remind you, on October 23, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu held a series of negotiations with colleagues from other countries. In particular, he told his British colleague Ben Wallace about a possible provocation with a "dirty bomb" allegedly being prepared by Ukraine.

Wallace said that Russia should not use the "dirty bomb" hoax as an excuse to further escalate the war in Ukraine.